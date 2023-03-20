Manitoba Funding New Response to Find, Help Missing Persons

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is funding dedicated police resources to reduce the number of missing adults and children across the province.

The $2.1 million investment will allow for the creation of the Manitoba Integrated Missing Persons Response.

“We know that there are dozens of young people who are chronically reported as missing, and tragically some of these young people fall victim to violent predators,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

“This response aims to both channel those chronic youth into community-support programs, while ensuring timely law-enforcement engagement on those cases that require it.”

Winnipeg police will take the lead as the centralized intake for the provincewide response.

The province says 63 percent of missing children in 2021 were runaway girls, some of which are lured to Winnipeg and are at risk of being exploited or being victims of violence.

“This is an unacceptable reality, and our government is taking concrete action to intervene, protect children and families, and ensure the safety of our youth,” added Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.