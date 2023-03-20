Healthy Habits, Nutritious Pork

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Manitoba Pork.

Affordability has become a major concern at the grocery store, where inflation has many of us swapping out some of our favourite items with cheaper, sometimes less healthy options. Fortunately, the price of fresh pork has remained consistent. Not only are most cuts of pork still affordable, but they also provide a versatile, high-quality protein — one produced sustainably to the highest standards.

The month of March is Nutrition Month. All month, Dietitians of Canada and its members showcase how dietitians can help unlock the potential of food by addressing personal food and nutrition challenges, including those that stem from chronic illness and affordability. As key public health professionals, dietitians provide us with important knowledge and skills that make nutrition accessible and practical. Krista Beck, a registered dietitian and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor, offers supportive and empowering nutrition tips to her clients.

“I passionately believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and have a role to play when it comes to our nutrition,” Beck says. “As a nourishing source of high-quality protein, pork can help repair body tissue, build enzymes, hormones and muscle, provide energy, and keep you feeling full longer.”

Manitoba’s pork producers are dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of consumers in Manitoba and around the world. Pork is a good source of 10 key vitamins and minerals and contains all the essential amino acids your body needs, making it easy to incorporate into a well-balanced meal plan. Choosing lean or extra-lean cuts of meat ensures that you get the most benefit — today’s pork is 44 percent leaner and more nutritious than decades past thanks to improved breeding and feeding practices.

When it comes to food safety, Canada has a stringent meat inspection system that ensures only healthy pigs are processed, and hog farmers work closely with veterinarians to ensure the health of their animals. Health regulations prohibit meat products that contain antibiotic residue, and pigs are never fed added growth hormones — it’s illegal in Canada.

Hog farmers’ number one priority is to produce safe and nutritious pork for consumers by ensuring their animals are comfortable and well cared for. Manitoba hog farmers follow the progressive 105 Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pigs requirements, so pigs have ready access to fresh water, nutritious feed, and natural air in climate-controlled barns. New investments and technological advances ensure that Manitoba remains on the leading edge of raising pigs to the highest possible standard.

As consumers, it is important practice to make healthy and environmentally responsible choices. Manitoba hog farmers are a perfect example of how modern agriculture provides solutions for a growing world, sustainably producing nutritious, affordable, and delicious pork for our kitchen tables. For more information, visit manitobapork.com/food and dietitiankrista.com.