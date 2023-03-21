The Strumbellas, Billy Talent to Headline Burt Block Parties

WINNIPEG — The first two acts of the popular Burt Block Parties concert series will be The Strumbellas and Billy Talent.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced the return of the popular summer event on Tuesday, which runs for two weekends in August.

The concerts will have up to 4,000 fans rocking outside the Burton Cummings Theatre between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in a fully licensed site with activations, bars, and food trucks.

Alternative folk-rock band The Strumbellas will headline the opening night of the outdoor concert series on Friday, August 11. Joining the bill is Juno-nominated indie pop/rock band Stars and guests Novillero.

Canadian punk quartet Billy Talent leads a night of rock acts on Saturday, August 12 that also features Comeback Kid and guests The Flatliners.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $59.99 plus fees. VIP tickets are also available.

Burt Block Party headliners for August 18 & 19 concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.