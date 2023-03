Somewhere in Winnipeg, somebody is a new millionaire.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Winnipeg last Saturday is a $1 million winner. The lucky ticket exactly matched the winning number 37193767-01 on the March 18 Gold Ball draw.

The WCLC has given out more than $4 million in prizes in Western Canada over the last few weeks.

If you have the lucky Lotto 6/49 ticket, you can check your numbers online and then call (204) 780-5825.