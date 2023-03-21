Four Arrested in Portage la Prairie Drug Bust

Four people have been arrested following a raid of a Portage la Prairie home last Sunday.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on 6th Street NE at around 11:35 p.m., where they seized:

A loaded shotgun

Ammunition

Cocaine

Crack cocaine

Methamphetamine

Drug trafficking paraphernalia

Brass knuckles

Prescription pills

Credit cards and cheques with unknown names

Police determined the loaded shotgun was stolen, and the barrel had been sawed off.

Jordan Chartrand, 28, of Winnipeg, a 35-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 42, all from Long Plain First Nation, are facing multiple charges. Chartrand remains in custody while the rest have been released to appear in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.