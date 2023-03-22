Access Credit Union Returns $13.5M to Members

Access Credit Union is returning $13.5 million in cash to its members as part of a record-breaking payout.

The cashback is part of the member rewards profit-sharing program, which has increased since last year when Access Credit Union merged with Noventis Credit Union and Sunova Credit Union.

After a $13.1 million payout in the spring of 2022, the increase in Access’ scale and success enabled the organization to deliver a $13.5 million payout on Wednesday, based on 2022 overall growth.

“We are proud to be in a position where we are able to pay Member Rewards as a way of saying thank you to our loyal members,” said Kevin Beresford, board chair. “This year marks the biggest payout in our history and fulfills our core commitment to strengthen our profit-sharing program.”

With its mergers last year, Access Credit Union is now the largest credit union in Manitoba with more than $10.7 billion in assets.