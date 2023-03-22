Police Lay Charges in 2019 Manitoba Homicide

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges in a homicide that occurred more than four years ago on Birdtail Sioux First Nation.

Police on Monday arrested and charged Cherisse McKay, 28, with manslaughter in the death of a 28-year-old man on January 7, 2019.

Manitoba First Nations Police originally responded to a 911 call on that day for a man in cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they located the man deceased from an apparent stab wound.

McKay, from Birdtail Sioux First Nation, was remanded into custody.

MFNP and RCMP continue to investigate.