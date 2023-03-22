Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near Dauphin River First Nation

One man was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle head-on crash near Dauphin River First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at around 1 a.m. on Highway 513.

Emergency crews helped rescue two people in each of the vehicles that were pinned in their seats.

The 51-year-old male driver of the first vehicle, from Dauphin River First Nation, was pronounced deceased on scene.

All other occupants of the vehicles, adults from Dauphin River First Nation, were extracted and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision and RCMP continue to investigate.