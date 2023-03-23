Man’s Skull Fractured During RCMP Arrest: IIU

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the arrest of a man whose skull was fractured during an arrest by RCMP.

The alleged incident happened on Elk Bay in Thompson on July 28, 2022.

The IIU was notified of the incident on Tuesday after the man filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for the RCMP.

“The male reported to the CRCC that he sustained a fractured skull as a result of the incident,” the police watchdog said in a release. “As this is a serious injury defined by regulations, the IIU is mandated to investigate.”

No further details are being provided as the investigation continues.