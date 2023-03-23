Manitoba to Expand Pain Care Program, Open Clinic in Selkirk

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing funding to the Manitoba Pain Care Program by $4 million annually.

The funds will allow the program to add capacity, including opening a new pain care clinic at Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

The program is operated at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre and Pan Am Clinic, and at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

The new pain care clinic in Selkirk will be located at the outpatient clinic this year and will include a C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray system. A satellite pain care clinic in Thompson will benefit from increased resources and appointment times at the two Winnipeg sites.

“Our goal is to improve the entire experience for Manitobans in pain by reducing wait times, improving access and addressing their pain in ways that may limit their need for medications,” said Dr. Chris Christodoulou, provincial medical specialty lead, anesthesia.

“We are excited at the opportunity to build a comprehensive pain care program to serve all Manitobans both today and into the future.”

The province says patient capacity at existing locations is expected to increase in the coming months, with the number of fluoroscopy procedures increasing almost immediately. As more staff is hired, additional appointments and services will be added. The expanded program is expected to be fully operational within the next year.