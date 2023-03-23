Winnipegger Wins Grand Prize in St. Boniface Hospital Lottery

Gary Smith of Winnipeg has some tough choices ahead of him by winning the grand prize in the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation’s Mega Million Choices Lottery.

Smith’s grand prize ticket with number 4003907 was drawn live online Thursday afternoon. Smith will choose from six grand prize options, including one of five $1.5 million home packages or $1,250,000 cash.

The 50/50 Plus, totalling $1,416,980, was won by ticket number 4339999, belonging to Jessica Hiebert of Winnipeg. Hiebert will take home $708,490.

“Manitobans showed up in a big way to demonstrate how much they care about health care at St. Boniface Hospital,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Their amazing support of the Mega Million Choices Lottery in 2023 means that since its inception, the Lottery has now raised over $20 million to support the highest quality of compassionate patient care and world-class research right here in Manitoba.”

Watch the grand prize draw:

This year’s winners will be published online at stbmegamillionchoices.ca within 48 hours of the grand prize draw.