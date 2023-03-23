Windows Smashed, Fire Set in St. Clements: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he smashed windows with an axe and set his own shed on fire.

Police were called to a residence in the RM of St. Clements on Tuesday evening, where it was reported a man with an axe was smashing the windows of a home and two parked vehicles.

While officers were on the way to the scene, the suspect fled and returned to his own home.

Police located the man outside near his shed, which was engulfed in flames.

Police also learned the suspect had killed his dog.

Cameron Parke, 29, from the RM of St. Clements, has been charged with injuring or endangering an animal, mischief over $5,000 and arson. He remains in custody

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.