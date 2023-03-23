One Person in Hospital Following Weston Fire

WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital in critical condition early Thursday following a fire in the Weston neighbourhood.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a single-family bungalow in the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Emergency crews found the house engulfed in smoke and flames when they arrived.

Firefighters located one person inside and they were transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed to be under control at around 4:54 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.