Sea Bears Sign Guard Michael Okafor

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed 6’4″ guard Michael Okafor for the 2023 season.

Okafor, a Toronto native and defending CEBL champion, is the third player to be signed by the basketball club.

Okafor joins the team for his second professional season after debuting with the title-winning Hamilton Honey Badgers in 2022. He appeared in 15 games, averaging 17.5 minutes and 5.5 points for the championship squad.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to Winnipeg,” said Jason Smith, president, Winnipeg Sea Bears Basketball Club. “He brings with him experience of success at the CEBL level as a defending champion, and is the perfect complement to our roster.”