RCC Polytech, ACC Union Members Vote to Take Strike Action

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union workers at Red River College Polytech and Assiniboine Community College have voted to strike.

The union says a three-day strike vote has resulted in a strong strike mandate from MGEU members at both post-secondary institutions.

“Our members work hard to provide students with the very best education they can, but they have been struggling,” said Kyle Ross, MGEU president.

“Instructors and other support staff at the colleges are amongst the lowest paid in the country. Recruitment and retention is a huge issue. It’s unfair for our members and the students. It’s time for our members to catch up and keep up.”

MGEU says a strike will impact approximately 1,900 members in Brandon, Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler, Steinbach and Dauphin.

Although members have voted to strike, it doesn’t mean they will immediately be on the picket line. With the help of a conciliator, both sides continue to negotiate in contract talks, which have been ongoing since October 2021.

“We have begun to make arrangements for job action in the event that a new offer remains insufficient,” Ross added.