Winnipeg Man Found Dead Near Vehicle Stuck in Snow

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a Winnipeg man after his vehicle became stuck in the snow.

Officers with the Morris detachment responded to a report of a body being found near a vehicle on Provincial Road 246, near Road 13N, in the RM of Montcalm on Thursday morning.

Police located a 78-year-old Winnipeg man deceased at the scene.

While the cause of death hasn’t been determined, police say there are indications the man may have succumbed to the elements when he wandered away from his vehicle after becoming stuck.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.