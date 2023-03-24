Winnipeg’s Patio Season Warming Up

WINNIPEG — Applications have opened for the city’s temporary patio program.

From April 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023, eligible businesses can apply to operate temporary patio space.

Administrative costs have been waived for the program through to March 2024. The city is also looking at making the seasonal temporary patio registration a long-term program, removing the requirement for council to extend the program.

“The temporary program has demonstrated we can simplify the process for adding patios while continuing to ensure they operate safely,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“I believe we should look at making that a permanent offering because it’s a win-win for local business and for Winnipeggers who want to enjoy our amazing summers.”

Businesses that previously participated in the temporary patio program will need to submit a new registration form.

The program was first offered in May 2020 as a way to allow eligible businesses to quickly and safely establish temporary patio spaces that complied with public health orders at the time. In 2022, 76 local businesses took part in the program.