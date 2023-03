The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a woman in custody at the Chemawawin RCMP detachment.

RCMP arrested the woman, who was intoxicated, on the evening of March 22. She was lodged overnight in the detachment’s cells and found unresponsive at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Police began immediate CPR and nurses from the local nursing station pronounced her deceased.

The IIU is investigating the matter and no further details are being released.