Winnipeg Taxi Driver Stabbed After Suspect Demands Ride

Winnipeg police say a taxi driver was stabbed on Saturday morning by a suspect who demanded a ride.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. in 1000 block of McPhillips Street.

The driver had been parked at the time when the suspect approached him. Police say the suspect became enraged and threatened to kill the victim before stabbing him.

The 36-year-old victim was transported to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Passersby notified police the suspect had fled to the 1200 block of Church Avenue, where officers found him in a nearby yard.

A 52-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.