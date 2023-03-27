Cindy Klassen Pool Reopening Following Upgrades

WINNIPEG — The indoor pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will reopen later this week following mechanical repairs and upgrades.

The city says the pool, located at 999 Sargent Avenue, will be open to the public beginning Sunday, April 2.

The $1.55 million in upgrades included replacing fire dampers and the building’s air handling unit.

Along with the upgrades, the city had to recruit and train new lifeguards to work at the facility.

“Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex is a vital resource and community hub for Daniel McIntyre residents,” said Cindy Gilroy, Councillor for Daniel McIntyre. “I’m pleased to see the pool reopen with these important upgrades, as we work towards hiring more lifeguards to increase our aquatic program offerings.”