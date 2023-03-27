Green Party of Manitoba Elects Jane Gibson as New Leader

WINNIPEG — The Green Party of Manitoba has elected Janine G. Gibson as their new leader.

Gibson was announced during the party’s annual meeting in Winnipeg on Sunday and replaces James Beddome, who announced last year he would step down from the position after 13 years.

“I am excited and humbled at the confidence expressed in my leadership during these challenging times,” Gibson said in a release.

“I have much gratitude to James for his dedication and perseverance as a model for us all. I very much appreciate the dedicated volunteers with our GPM and plan to work as diligently to build membership and ensure we Greens are on the 2023 ballot in every electoral district across Manitoba.”

Gibson, an agriculture consultant, has run four times for the provincial legislature and plans to run again in LaVérendrye.

The AGM also saw the Greens elect Dennis Bayomi as the party’s new president.

Other candidates for president included Bayomi, Donovan McIntosh and Nicolas Geddert.