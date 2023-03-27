Man Charged with Liquor Offences After Traffic Stop

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with liquor offences after a traffic stop in Thompson.

Police pulled over a vehicle on Mystery Lake Drive on Sunday evening, where an officer observed several large bags filled with liquor.

The male driver indicated he and three others were returning to Cross Lake, where the possession and sale of liquor are prohibited, to attend a wedding.

The driver, along with two men, aged 20 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl, all from Cross Lake, were arrested for liquor offences.

Police laid charges against the man for the unauthorized sale of liquor and delivering liquor, which carries a fine of $2,542 for each offence.

The estimated street value of the liquor seized is in excess of $3,600.