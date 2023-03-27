Manitoba’s New Parks Reservation Service Launches

WINNIPEG — Manitobans who choose to book a campsite beginning next Monday will hopefully not hit any snags this year.

The province’s new parks reservation service went online this morning, replacing an archaic and troublesome system that has irked campers for years.

“Over the next week, we encourage campers and park visitors to log onto the new park reservation service, open a new account and explore the site to help prepare for great summer adventures,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“We are excited to offer an enhanced park reservation experience to help Manitobans make new camping memories in our beautiful provincial parks.”

Those users who had an account under the old system will need to create a new account to use the streamlined service.

Campsite reservations open on April 3 at 7 a.m. and will occur over six days:

April 3 – All cabins, yurts and group use areas (including Hecla and Camp Morton recreation halls);

April 5 – Campsite reservations for all western and northern region parks including Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater (Campers Cove and Pioneer Bay), Duck Mountain (Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Wellman Lake), Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods (Kiche Manitou), Turtle Mountain (Adam Lake), William Lake and Wekusko Falls;

April 11 – Campsite reservations for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach;

April 12 – Campsite reservations for south Whiteshell including Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake;

April 13 – Campsite reservations for Nopiming (Tulabi Falls main campground, Bird Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake, Beresford Lake) and north Whiteshell (Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Betula Lake and White Lake) campgrounds; and

April 14 – All remaining locations including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield and Watchorn.

Birch Point Provincial Park, Tulabi Short Haul Sites in Nopiming Provincial Park and Otter Falls Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park will not open for reservations, as these campgrounds will be under construction for flood-related repairs this spring.

Reservations can also be made by calling 1-888-482-2267.