Ross Avenue Fire Displaces Residents

WINNIPEG — Seven people needed to find temporary accommodation overnight as a fire ripped through a home in the 400 block of Ross Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the two-and-a-half-storey home just after 10 p.m. Sunday to find heavy flames coming from the structure. Crews began to attack the blaze from inside, but deteriorating conditions forced them to switch tactics to attack from the outside. The fire was declared under control at around 5 a.m. Monday.

Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate before emergency crews arrived. Seven people were assisted by the city’s emergency social services team in finding alternate accommodation. Two cats were located inside the home and reunited with their owners.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.