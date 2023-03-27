Boy, 11, Dies in Fire on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP say an 11-year-boy has died in a fire at a home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Saturday evening for a report of a structure fire. While en route, officials received word that a child may still be inside the home.

The boy was pulled from the home and rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Seven people were inside at the time the fire began, including four adults and three children. A 65-year-old woman from the community was injured as she tried to help the 11-year-old victim get out. She remains in hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.