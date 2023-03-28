Free Spring Break Activities at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

WINNIPEG — With Manitoba students on spring break, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is filling the school void with free, family-friendly activities.

All week long, the CMHR is hosting a slate of performances and activities for children, as well as free admission for those 12 and under.

“This week, we celebrate the arrival of spring and create a joyful atmosphere as an entry point for children to learn about inclusion, respect and kindness,” said Chandra Erlendson, CMHR director of Indigenous relations and community engagement.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the whole family to have fun and explore.”

Visitors can take part in crafting, singing, dancing, drumming, animated films, hula-hooping, musical performances, and a kid-friendly gallery discovery guide.

Admission to the performances and activities on the ground floor is free for everyone with no registration required. Gallery admission for kids 12 and under is free until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Regular gallery admission rates for adults apply.