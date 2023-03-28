Charges Laid in Death of Woman in West End Fire

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a homicide early this year after a fire in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment blaze on January 3, where 23-year-old Star Alicia Thomas was transported to hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

On Monday, police arrested Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, of Winnipeg. He has been charged with second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to probation orders.

Police say Lecoy and Thomas were previously known to each other.

He remains in custody.