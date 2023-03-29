Manitoba RCMP Seize Guns, Liquor and Drugs in Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP in God’s Lake Narrows on Monday night ended with one man being charged with numerous offences.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at around 10:15 p.m. and spotted a firearm in the backseat.

Police realized the driver had two outstanding arrest warrants and conditions not to be in possession of any firearms.

The man was arrested and police searched the vehicle further, where they seized two rifles, ammunition, 31 bottles of liquor, bear spray and illicit pills, which presumptive tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Jordan Burton, 28, of Stony Mountain, has been charged with multiple offences. He appeared in Thompson Provincial Court on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.