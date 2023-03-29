Manitoba’s Fishing Season Opening Soon with New Digital Licences

Manitoba anglers will soon be able to cast a line to catch certain species across the province.

New regulations come into effect on April 1 ahead of the 2023 fishing season.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday that anglers will be able to catch northern pike and smallmouth bass during a time that has traditionally been closed.

Walleye fishing will be closed starting April 3 this season. The walleye fishing season opens in the Southern fishing division on May 13, except on Lake Winnipeg, which opens one week later on May 20, and in the Northwest and North Central fishing divisions, which will also open on May 20. Anglers must not target species during closed times, the province says.

Some areas will be closed to all fishing this spring to protect spawning stocks including the Red River between Lockport Dam and Lake Winnipeg, Dauphin Lake and its tributaries, excluding the Vermilion Reservoir, and the Assiniboine River downstream of the Portage Diversion to Provincial Road 240.

Angling licences can be purchased online and at participating vendors starting April 1. Annual licences will be valid starting May 1 and new one-day angling licences will be valid for chosen dates.

New this year is the ability to carry an angling licence on an electronic device as opposed to a printed copy.

Manitoba seniors, active military members and veterans who reside in Manitoba do not require an angling licence to fish, but must show proof of age, residency and identification.