Mounties Seize Alcohol, Contraband Destined for Northern Communities

Manitoba RCMP recently conducted patrols on winter roads to deter bootlegging of alcohol and other contraband goods into northern communities.

From March 10-12, officers conducted checkstops along Highway 6, Highway 373, and the winter roads leading to Island Lake, God’s Lake Narrows, and their associated communities.

Police seized including 26 bottles of liquor from one vehicle. They also issued 75 tickets for various Highway Traffic Act offences, executed four arrest warrants and charged one driver with impaired driving and another driver with trafficking under the Cannabis Act.

“The Manitoba RCMP is committed to working with First Nation communities that have enacted by-laws to prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol and have asked to make enforcement a priority,” Mounties said in a release. “These enforcement actions will continue as per the expressed wishes of community leadership.”