Winnipeg Man Charged in Historic Alberta Sexual Assaults

Alberta RCMP have charged a Winnipeg man after alleged sexual assaults at a Christian college in Three Hills.

Winnipeg police arrested Derek Taplin, 43, on Tuesday under a Canada-wide warrant issued in Alberta.

RCMP began investigating on June 10, 2021 following a report of historic sexual assaults that allegedly took place over a two-year period from 2002 to 2004. Four alleged victims were identified from incidents that reportedly happened at Prairie College.

Police are continuing to investigate and believe additional victims may be out there who are willing to come forward.

“Sexual assault is a serious crime, and the Three Hills RCMP investigates every complaint thoroughly, with the utmost professionalism and care,” Mounties said in a release.

“A complaint for sexual offences can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened.”

Taplin, a Winnipeg resident, has been charged with four counts each of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual interference, sexual assault, and invitation to sexual touching. He will be brought back to Alberta to face charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at (403) 443-5539 or their local detachment.