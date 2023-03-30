Four Teens Killed in Crash with Semi in Western Manitoba

Four teens have been killed following a crash with a semi-trailer truck near Gilbert Plains, Manitoba.

Police say it happened on Wednesday night at the junction of Highway 5 and Provincial Road 274 just before 11 p.m.

According to RCMP, a car carrying five people was travelling northbound on Provincial Road 274 into the town of Gilbert Plains when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 5. A semi-trailer was travelling eastbound on Highway 5, and the car struck the trailer portion of the semi-trailer.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 17-year-old boys were pronounced deceased at the scene. All three were from the Dauphin area. An 18-year-old Carberry woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 15-year-old girl from the RM of Dauphin remains in hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The 30-year-old Saskatoon man driving the semi wasn’t injured in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.