Keystone Centre Receiving $10.9M from Province

The Keystone Centre in Brandon is receiving an injection of cash from the provincial government to bolster its future.

Premier Heather Stefanson was in the Wheat City on Thursday to announce up to $7.9 million over the next five years to support a new multi-year sustainability plan and a $3-million grant to the facility.

“The Keystone Centre is the heart of the Westman community and major economic driver for the region,” Stefanson said.

“This significant investment will help to ensure the Keystone Centre remains sustainable in the long term so it can continue to attract world-class events and provide ongoing cultural, recreational and economic opportunities for Brandon and the surrounding region.”

The grant funding will support a major renovation of the Keystone Centre, including the main arena. Three phases of work will include upgrades to air conditioning, and washroom renovations including improved accessibility, arena seating, sprinklers, and loading ramp improvements. The total renovation cost is estimated to be approximately $6 million.

“As the building approaches 50 years of age, this new funding agreement will empower the Keystone Centre to maintain and improve the facility, ensuring we continue to bring Westman together through sports, banquets, conventions, concerts, fairs, trade shows and provide significant economic impact to the city and the economy,” said Jeff Schumacher, CEO and general manager, Keystone Centre.