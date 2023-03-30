Police Seize Guns, Ammo from North End Home

Two people have been arrested as part of a firearms investigation by Winnipeg police.
Officers began investigating earlier this month surrounding several suspects and a home in the city’s North End.
Police executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue on Thursday, where they arrested two suspects.
Police also seized the following items:
- A loaded Mauser 9mm handgun with ammunition
- A sawed-off Remington 12-gauge shotgun (reported stolen November 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Portage Avenue)
- A loaded Remington .22 calibre rifle with ammunition
- A sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number
- An assault-type CO2-powered air rifle
- Various ammunition and prohibited magazines
Justin Herbert Crane, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with more than a dozen firearms-related offences. He remains in custody.
A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman is also facing firearms charges and was released.