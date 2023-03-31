Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Guard Glen Yang

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed guard Glen Yang to the team’s inaugural roster.

Yang, a former U SPORTS stand-out who left to play professionally in Spain and China, will make his CEBL debut with the league’s newest member.

“We are excited to welcome a player as dynamic as Glen,” said Jason Smith, president, Winnipeg Sea Bears Basketball Club. “His experience and natural scoring abilities will be a strong asset to our team.”

The 6’4” Yang comes to the Sea Bears with three years of professional experience. He spent two seasons in Spain with one cut short due to COVID-19. He averaged 17.7 points and shot 51 percent from the field in his first year of professional play with KFC Culleredo in the 2019-20 season.

The Hong Kong native played five seasons with Mount Royal University where he led the team in scoring throughout his final year, helping them reach their first U SPORTS playoff berth in program history. He averaged 16.5 points and six rebounds before embarking on his professional career.