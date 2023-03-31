Man in Medical Distress Rescued from Remote Manitoba Cabin

An 85-year-old man in medical distress was rescued by Manitoba RCMP on snowmobiles Tuesday night.

Leaf Rapids RCMP received a report of a man needing help at a remote cabin near Suwannee Lake at around 6:15 p.m. A friend of the man, who drove out from the cabin, met officers and was waiting to take them to the location on snowmobile.

Police and emergency medical services drove approximately 40 kilometres south of Leaf Rapids to meet the friend. From there, they snowmobiled to the cabin about 6.5 kilometres further.

The elderly man was transported via snowmobile sled back to the road and then taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“In remote areas it can be a challenge to respond to emergency situations,” said Sgt. Lisa Wowchuk, detachment commander of Leaf Rapids. “In this instance, our officers, EMS and community members worked together and were able to get this male the medical assistance he needed.”