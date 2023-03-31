Province Funding $7.5M for Winnipeg Road Repairs

The City of Winnipeg is receiving $7.5 million in provincial funding to support road repairs.

Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith announced Friday the funding is incremental to previously increased operating and capital funding.

“Manitoba’s winter and spring weather conditions are harsh and hard on our roads,” said Smith. “This year we have seen potholes around the city of Winnipeg and an increase in costs to the city. That is why our government is providing an additional $7.5 million to the City of Winnipeg for road and pothole repair.”

The funding will support costs related to road infrastructure improvements, including accessing repair materials and supplies, and contracting services.

“This additional funding comes at a time when our roads will show their wear and tear and allows construction crews to start work early, to prevent further surface decay and mitigate damage to vehicles,” said Chris Lorenc, president and CEO, Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

