‘Total Disbelief’: Winnipeg Woman Wins $1M on Lotto 6/49

Barbara Archer of Winnipeg is the city’s newest millionaire after striking it lucky on a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Archer matched the winning Gold Ball draw number (37193767-01) on March 18, winning her a cool $1 million prize.

“I was in total disbelief,” Archer said in a release.

Archer says her husband checked their tickets the day after the draw when he discovered their win and texted her.

“I’m going to use it to pay off debt and invest. It feels so surreal.”

Archer bought her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 781 Corydon Avenue.