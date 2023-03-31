Zellers Opening Winnipeg Store Next Week

The nostalgia of Zellers will be felt next week when the Canadian retailer opens its Winnipeg store.

The company on Friday announced it will open within the St. Vital Centre Hudson’s Bay location on Tuesday, April 4.

The day will also see the opening of Zellers in B.C., Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The Rosemère, QC location will follow on April 27, while Alberta and Ontario locations are already up and running.

Along with the physical locations, Zellers has launched an online store featuring kitchen and bath, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

“While we are eager to open our doors to the stores, the Zellers Diners on Wheels are still refuelling,” a news release said. “Not to fret, they will be back on the road and pulling up in all these communities over a series of days. Schedule to be announced soon!”