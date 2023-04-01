Blood Donors Sought in Winnipeg Ahead of Long Weekend

Winnipeg blood donors are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves ahead of Easter next weekend.

Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill appointments nationwide by April 10 to help meet patient needs.

A CBS spokesperson tells ChrisD.ca there are currently 279 appointments to be filled in Winnipeg to help local patients. Across Canada, there are more than 7,000 open appointments to replenish supplies.

While there is a continuous need for all blood types, there is a greater need for donors who have O-negative blood. O-negative blood donors are especially needed because this blood type can be transfused to any patient. In times of emergency or for newborn patients, O-negative blood, the universal blood type, makes a lifesaving difference.

Same-day appointments are available every day at many donor centres and community events across the country. Bookings can be made online, using the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).