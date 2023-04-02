BU Opens Newly-Renovated Space at Winnipeg Campus

WINNIPEG — Renovations over the past year at Brandon University’s Winnipeg campus are now complete.

The bright, airy and well-lit space in the psychiatric nursing program boasts larger classrooms, modern facilities and additional office areas.

“We have increased our intake to 60 students every year in the Winnipeg program,” said BU Dean of Health Studies Linda Ross. “That of course required more space here.”

The program is based out of the Rice Centre building on Portage Avenue in downtown Winnipeg.

“As we move forward, the future of psychiatric nursing education and also the future of the profession of psychiatric nursing in Manitoba, is very, very bright,” Ross added.

The $2.1 million project had a tight turnaround time with only seven months between funding approval to occupancy.

Supply chain challenges delayed the arrival of furniture, so BU brought in desks and chairs from Brandon as a temporary measure so students could be in the space on time. The new furniture has since arrived and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the expansion was held earlier this month.

“These are the days that remind us why we do what we do,” said BU President David Docherty. “These are the days that remind us why this is our calling — to be able to provide trained experts who will be able to go out and help people in society who need that help, in every walk of life.”