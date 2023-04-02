Three Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cruisers

Winnipeg police have arrested three people following a stolen vehicle pursuit on Friday night.

Officers first spotted a vehicle without a rear licence plate in the area of River Avenue and Osborne Street just before 8:30 p.m. The sedan began driving recklessly and fled.

A short time later, a bystander flagged down police to report the vehicle was travelling the wrong way down Stradbrook Avenue. Officers soon spotted it travelling westbound on Wellington Crescent and discovered it had been stolen on March 16 from the 100 block of Marion Street. As police pursued the suspects, all three attempted to bail near Academy Road but were contained by police. The driver then rammed a marked police cruiser and took off, nearly striking an officer.

About 10 minutes later, police caught up to the suspects on Grant Avenue and Air 1 was called in to assist. The vehicle then travelled through the Assiniboine Park, Tuxedo and South Tuxedo areas. Police deployed a spike belt, but the driver refused to stop and continued to drive on flat tires.

The suspect then drove into a parking lot in the Tuxedo industrial area and rammed two more police vehicles.

Just before 9 p.m., the driver came to a stop near Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard and three people were taken into custody.

Jenelle Leanne Ponace, 36, a 17-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman, all from Winnipeg, face numerous charges related to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.