Lotto Max Ticket Worth $60M Sold in Winnipeg

There’s a new multimillionaire somewhere in Winnipeg holding onto a very valuable lottery ticket.

Last Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot was a whopping $60 million and the ticket was sold in Winnipeg. The ticket matched all seven winning numbers for the draw: 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47, and 50.

The winner, or winners, haven’t yet come forward to claim their grand prize.

A Western Canada Lottery Corporation spokesperson tells ChrisD.ca another winner in Edmonton picked up a $288,171.60 windfall by matching 6 of the 7 winning numbers and bonus number 48.

In Ontario, there was a ticket sold that won one of the six MAXMILLIONS prizes by matching winning numbers 37, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, and 49.

The lucky winners can claim their prizes by contacting the WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.