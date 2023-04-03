CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Così fan tutte’ at the Manitoba Opera

The Manitoba Opera is presenting Mozart’s comedic masterpiece Così fan tutte and ChrisD.ca wants to send you there!

Mozart’s Così fan tutte, written at the height of his musical prowess, remains a testament to the wit and skill of one of the world’s finest composers.

Three shows will run on April 22, 25 and 28 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

We’re giving away 2 pairs (4 total) of tickets to the concert. All you have to do is enter below. Good luck!

Set in pre-war 1930s, Fiordiligi and her sister, Dorabella, are two young very stylish Italians who have come to Canada on vacation. Upon arriving at their elegant resort hotel, they fall immediately head over heels for two dashing Mounties. However, the constables, as part of a ruse to tempt the two sisters, answer the call of duty and return in disguise as two log drivers determined to seduce the young ladies.

Tickets are on sale now at mbopera.ca or by calling (204) 944-8824.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.