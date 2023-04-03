60 Child-Care Spaces Coming to Sage Creek

WINNIPEG — Parents in Sage Creek will soon have access to 60 new child-care spaces for their little ones.

Living Prairie Childcare will host the new spaces with the help of $375,000 in provincial funding, announced on Monday.

“We will continue to build on our recent historic announcement of $10-a-day child care for regular hours of funded and licensed child care by supporting initiatives that build capacity in the system to ensure Manitoba families have access to quality child care in their communities,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

Construction was recently completed on the newly expanded licensed facility, which opened last month. With the additional space, Living Prairie Childcare is now able to offer 20 new preschool and 40 new school-age spaces at its site, in addition to the 74 spaces the centre already provides.

