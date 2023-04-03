Super-Spike Marking 20th Anniversary of Volleyball Tournament

WINNIPEG — Super-Spike will mark 20 years this summer as the popular volleyball tournament returns.

The two-day event, July 21-22 at Maple Grove Rugby Park, combines Western Canada’s largest outdoor volleyball tournament with a weekend-long concert series in a festival atmosphere.

This year’s headliner is Shawn Desman singer-songwriter Shawn Desman. Canadian rising star and pop songstress Noelle will open up for Desman. Numerous Manitoba acts including Jeremie and the Delicious Hounds, the Dust Rhinos, Daniel Desorcy, The Black Out City Kids, Always Dale, and numerous local DJs will also be performing.

Early team registration is $54 per person through June 9. All Super-Spike tournament participants receive free access to the concert series and on-site festivities.

Early bird weekend passes for non-tournament participants are also on sale now and can be purchased for $29 at superspike.ca.

Since its inception, Super-Spike has raised more than $1.3 million for local non-profits.