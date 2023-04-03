WWE Raw Returning to Winnipeg in August

The superstars of the WWE will return to Winnipeg this summer for WWE Monday Night Raw.

The event will invade Canada Life Centre on Monday, August 14.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. A presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 10 p.m. using code: RAW.

WWE announced on Monday it was being acquired by Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, for $9.3 billion. The combined companies are estimated to have a value of more than $21 billion once the transaction is complete. Endeavor/UFC is to take a 51% ownership stake with WWE shareholders retaining 49% of the new company.