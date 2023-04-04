Several People Slashed with Box Cutter on Manitoba First Nation

Several people were attacked on Monday by a person wielding a box cutter in Garden Hill First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP attended the local nursing station at around 12:40 a.m. where three victims were being treated for slash wounds.

Police say a party was being held at a home in the community when a woman was asked to leave. The 33-year-old left and then returned with a box cutter, slashing a 26-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old man. All three have life-altering injuries, according to police.

The suspect was located and arrested by officers. She has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released to appear in court in May.