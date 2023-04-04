Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash After Being Hit by Truck

A Winnipeg man was killed Monday shortly after the semi-trailer he was driving lost control and hit the ditch on Highway 3.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. approximately two kilometres north of Highway 14, in the RM of Stanley.

Police say the southbound semi entered the east ditch after losing control on icy roads. The driver, a 47-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and was standing near the passenger side when a deck truck lost control, entered the ditch and hit the man.

The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 39-year-old man driving the second truck wasn’t injured.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.