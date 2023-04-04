Woman’s Body Found at Brady Road Landfill: Police

Winnipeg police say the body of a woman has been found at the Brady Road Landfill.

The body of 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy was located Monday at around 3 p.m.

Beardy, from the Lake St. Martin area, had been in Winnipeg for some time, according to investigators.

Operations at the landfill, officially called Brady Road Resource Management Facility, have been paused as the homicide unit investigates.

Police say the discovery isn’t related to other ongoing cases involving remains of missing women found at Winnipeg area landfills.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois were found in the same landfill last year.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered last year in the privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

Jeremy Skibicki is accused of killing those three women as well as an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Watch Tuesday’s news conference:

— With files from The Canadian Press